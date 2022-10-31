October 31, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Sauk Valley hosting blood drives to meet holiday demand

By Shaw Local News Network
Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will host several blood drives across Bureau, Carroll, and Whiteside counties to help keep the national blood supply from dropping ahead of the holiday season.

People of all blood types are needed, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood. Type O blood products are critical in keeping hospitals ready to help patients depending on transfusions.

Those who donate blood from Tuesday, Nov. 1, through Tuesday, Nov. 22, will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice

Upcoming blood drives include:

  • La Mollie: 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at La Moille High School, 801 S. Main St.
  • Walnut: 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Walnut Community Building, 141 Main St.
  • Savanna: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at West Carroll High School, 500 Cragmoor Drive
  • Rock Falls: 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Rock River Christian Center, 1800 Prophet Road

For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-733-2767, or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois