Dixon’s Book on First hosting author reading Nov. 12

DIXON- Author Lisa Vihos will hold a book reading for her novel, “The Lone Snake: The Story of Sofonisba Anguissola,” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Books on First, 202 W. First St.

Vihos will read excerpts from the book and meet with customers to answer questions and sign books. Vihos is a poet laureate from Sheboygan, Wisconsin. “The Lone Snake,” a Distinguished Favorite of the New York City Big Book Award, is her debut novel.

Lisa Vihos is the author of "The Lone Snake: The Story of Sofonisba Anguissola." (Photo provided by Waters Edge Press)

“The Lone Snake: The Story of Sofonisba Anguissola” brings Renaissance artist Sofonisba Anguissola to life as a woman yearning for recognition in a world not ready for her. When Anguissola’s life intersects with that of a young poet, the artist finds she has more than just the story of her life to share. Readers will journey with the artist to her early years in Cremona; to Rome, where she studies with Michelangelo; to her time at the Spanish court; and eventually out to sea, where she meets the love of her life.

For more information, call 815-285-2665.