October 19, 2022
Sauk Valley
‘The K of D’ will open Rock Falls High School’s drama season

By Shaw Local News Network
Remington Collins, who plays Gertrude, rehearses a scene Monday at Rock Falls High School for the upcoming performance of “Seussical the Musical.”

Remington Collins, who plays Gertrude, rehearses a scene in a file photo from the spring Rock Falls High School drama production. The school announced the schedule for the coming year. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

ROCK FALLS – The Rock Falls High School announced it will open its 2022-23 drama season with performances of “The K of D” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday Nov. 3 to 5 at Tabor Gym, 101 12th Ave.

“The K of D” by Laura Schellhardt tells the story of young Charlotte McGraw, who may or may not have the power to kill anything she kisses. Local teens try to recall what happened the summer that three community members died and little Charlotte went silent. The production contains elements that may be scary for viewers under 12 years of age.

The season continues with an original film and dance project adapted from the book “Bambi: A Life in the Forest,” which will be presented at a red-carpet premiere Sunday, Dec. 18.

The season closes with performances of “Ms. Austen’s Choice,” by Lavinia Roberts, Thursday, April 27, through Saturday, April 29. The play tells the story of young Jane Austen, a woman torn between marrying into a likable family with money enough to care for her family and writing down the stories she loves.

All main stage shows are $5 for community members and free for Rock Falls High School students, faculty, and staff.

