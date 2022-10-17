Rock Falls Chamber sells tickets for Holiday Bingo Nov. 11

ROCK FALLS- The Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce is selling tickets for its Holiday Bingo event, which begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Rock Falls American Legion, 712 Fourth Ave.

Participants must 18-years-old or older to play.

Tickets cost $12 for 10 regular bingo games or $32 for regular, jackpot, and special games with prizes valued at $50 to $250. Table reservations are available for groups of ten or more.

Advance tickets, available for a limited time, are currently on sale for reduced seating with more elbow room and reserved seating for groups. Tickets are available at any Sauk Valley Bank location or online at rockfallschamber.com/holidaybingo.

Food, snacks, and bar drinks are being provided. Proceeds will go towards funding community projects

For more information, email sam@rockfallschamber.com or call 815-625-4500.