FULTON- Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, will host a trunk-and-treating event from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in the church’s parking lot.

The event is free and open to children ages 12 and younger.

Children will be able to dress up in costumes and go treating from the trunks of decorated cars in a safe environment.

For more information, visit springvalleychurch.net/.