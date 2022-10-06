Rock Falls announces Halloween house decorating contest

ROCK FALLS- Rock Falls Tourism is inviting all Rock Falls residents to participate in a House of 1000 Decorations Halloween house decorating contest.

The contest is free to enter.

Participants can decorate their front yard, front porch, or house in a Halloween theme to see if they have the scariest or best-themed Halloween house.

A night photo must be submitted with the registration.

All light and yard displays must be visible from the street, be family-friendly, and turned on each night for voting from Wednesday, Oct. 19, through Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Residents can vote at Rock Falls City Hall or on the Visit Rock Falls Facebook page. Prizes will be awarded to the first place winners of the best themed and scariest houses Thursday, Oct. 27.

Registration must be completed by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. To register, call 815-622-1106, email travel@visitrockfalls.com, or visit the Rock Falls Tourism office, 603 W. 10th St.

For more information, call 815-622-1106 or email director@visitrockfalls.com.