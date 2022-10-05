Cancer fundraiser benefit will be Oct. 22 at Oregon church

OREGON – Annette’s Tribe Trek and Benefit cancer fundraiser will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at RiverStone Christian Church, 609 S. 10th St.

Proceeds from the benefit will go towards assisting Annette Yount in her battle with cancer.

The fundraiser consists of a support walk through Oregon’s Park West. Participants will also be able to participate in a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.

Food is being provided by Hazel’s Food Truck and Hector’s Cocina Food Truck from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.