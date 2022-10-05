Ogle County residents-only recycling event Oct. 15

OREGON – The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department will host a residential electronics recycling and paper shredding event and food drive from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Solid Waste Management Department, 909 Pines Road.

The recycling event is for Ogle County residents only. A free permit is required to participate. The permit will come with a list of accepted items for recycling. To obtain a permit, call 815-732-4020 or email solidwaste@oglecountyil.gov.

Items being accepted for recycling include all televisions, computer monitors, computers, computer cords and accessories, printers, FAX machines, desktop copiers, tablets, cell phones, laptop computers, DVD players and VCR’s, satellite and cable boxes, radios, stereo equipment, shredders (no tubs), video game equipment, rechargeable batteries, printer ink cartridges, digital clocks, calculators, holiday light strands and other small electronics. Microwave ovens will be accepted for $5 per unit.

Items for paper shredding must be limited to four banker-sized boxes per household. Paper clips and metal binding materials must be removed. Business or institutional materials will not be accepted.

Items being accepted for the food drive include non-expired cans and jars of food, boxed food, sealed toothpaste, soap, cleaning supplies, laundry supplies, and paper towels. All donations will be distributed to local food pantries across Ogle County.

For information, call 815-732-4020 or visit the OCSWMD Facebook page.