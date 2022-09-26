Clinton Symphany Orchestra announces 69th concert season

CLINTON – The Clinton Symphony Orchestra – which serves eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois including Morrison and Sterling – will open its 69th concert season with a concert 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.

The opening performance will be at Clinton High School, 817 Eighth Ave. S., in the Vernon Cook Theatre.

The concert will feature a suite of music by composer Jennifer Higdon from her acclaimed opera “Cold Mountain.”

Jennifer Higdon (Photo provided courtesy of the Clinton Symphony Orchestra )

Violinist Sirena Huang will perform at the second symphony concert of the season Saturday, Nov. 5, at Sterling High School, 1608 Fourth Ave., in the Centennial Auditorium. Huang is performing Dvorak’s “Violin Concerto” with the orchestra.

Canadian pianist Lorraine Min is performing Brahms “Piano Concerto No. 1.” with the orchestra at a concert Sunday, April 30, in the Vernon Cook Theater.

Three of the Symphony’s concerts will take place in the winter, with a Holiday Concert Saturday, Dec. 10, a Chamber Music concert, featuring small groups of musicians, Sunday, Jan. 15, and a Sunday afternoon Family Concert Sunday, Feb. 19.

Sirena Huang (Photo provided courtesy of the Clinton Symphony Orchestra )

The Holiday Concert features traditional music of the season, including a carol sing-along with the orchestra. Area musicians who perform with the orchestra will also perform music for small ensembles during “The Music of Friendships” concert Sunday, Jan. 15. The concert features music by friends, performed for friends.

The Clinton Symphony Orchestra will end its concert season with a free outdoor Pops Concert on Sunday, June 4.

Tickets are available at the door of each concert. Admission is $20 for adults and students are admitted for free. Student can also bring a parent for half price. Season tickets are available clintonsymphony.org or at the door of the first concert.

About the director

Brian Dollinger is beginning his 14th season as music director and conductor of the Clinton Symphony Orchestra.

In addition to this duty, he serves as artistic director and conductor for the Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra of Kamuela, Hawaii, music director for the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra, and the music director and conductor of the West Hawaii Dance Theatre’s ballet company.

He has conducted a variety of orchestras including the Georgia Symphony Orchestra, Quad Cities Symphony Orchestra, Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra, Marion Philharmonic Orchestra, Idaho Falls Symphony Orchestra, and Muncie Symphony Orchestra.

He is a Marine Corps veteran of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.