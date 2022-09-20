September 19, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Dixon’s annual Tales From Beyond the Grave returns Sept. 25

By Shaw Local News Network

Nathaniel Morrill, portrayed by Tom Wadsworth, talks about his life and his impact on the community of Dixon during the in a file photo from the 10th annual Tales from Beyond the Grave. Morrill was one of the first architects in Dixon and designed the first dam in Dixon. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

DIXON- The Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society will hold its 12th annual Tales From Beyond the Grave walking tour from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Oakwood Cemetery, 416 S. Dement Ave.

Attendees will be given a tour of the cemetery while local actors dress up in period costumes, depicting historical Dixonites from days gone by.

A $5 donation from adults will be accepted, while children ages 12 and younger get in for free. Parking is available on the street, with pickup available for those with mobility issues.

