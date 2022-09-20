Dixon’s annual Tales From Beyond the Grave returns Sept. 25

DIXON- The Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society will hold its 12th annual Tales From Beyond the Grave walking tour from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Oakwood Cemetery, 416 S. Dement Ave.

Attendees will be given a tour of the cemetery while local actors dress up in period costumes, depicting historical Dixonites from days gone by.

A $5 donation from adults will be accepted, while children ages 12 and younger get in for free. Parking is available on the street, with pickup available for those with mobility issues.