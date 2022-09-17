Author Bruce Vojak will discuss small- and medium-sized manufacturing at Morrison Institute of Technology

MORRISON – The Morrison Institute of Technology will host a presentation by author and Breakthrough Innovation Advisors LLC Managing Director Bruce Vojak at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, in the Parkinson Auditorium.

The presentation is free and open to the public. Registration is required to attend. To RSVP, visit eventbrite.com/e/no-excuses-innovation-bruce-vojak-to-speak-live-at-morrison-tech-tickets-407479551307.

Vojak will discuss his book, “No Excuses Innovation: Strategies for Small and Medium-Sized Mature Enterprises.” Lunch is being provided.

Vojak is the co-author of the books “No Excuses Innovation: Strategies for Small and Medium-Sized Mature Enterprises,” “Serial Innovators: How Individuals Create and Deliver Breakthrough Innovations in Mature Firms,” and five book chapters on innovation. He currently serves on board of directors at Midtronics Inc., the advisory board of JVA Partners, and consults on innovation for Procter & Gamble.