Accounting investigator will discuss Rita Crundwell case at Oregon Public Library

OREGON – Author and forensic accounting investigator Tom Golden will hold a presentation at 6 p.m. Monday at the Oregon Public Library, 300 Jefferson St.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required to attend.

Golden will discuss the case of Rita Crundwell, who embezzled nearly $54 million from the Dixon over the course of 20 years.

Golden studied marketing at Indiana State University and worked as a forensic accounting investigator for more than 30 years.

He consulted on and appeared in the 2017 documentary “All the Queen’s Horses,” which chronicles the Crundwell case.

Golden is also the author of the ongoing Sam Halloran book series, inspired by the real-world investigations he conducted.

For information, call 815-732-2724 or visit oregonpubliclibrary.com.