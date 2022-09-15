Route 64 culvert construction begins Monday

LANARK _ The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that, weather permitting, construction on the culvert carrying Illinois Route 64 over Middle Creek will begin Monday.

The construction zone is located 6 miles east of Lanark.

The construction will widen the shoulder and make other safety improvements. There will be daytime lane closures. The road will be closed for five days to complete the culvert replacement in October. The project is expected to be completed by the end of November.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area. When feasible, alternate routes should be considered to avoid the work area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.