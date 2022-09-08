Coloma Park District tee-ball teams conclude season

ROCK FALLS — The two best teams in the Coloma Park District tee-ball league both went the distance this season. Reds won the postseason tournament over the A’s. In the regular season, the A’s took first and the Reds were second. The team photos for the entire league appear in this gallery.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 The A's of the Coloma Park District tee ball league. The player roster includes Ariella Ristau, Huck Dale, Louie Dale, Raelyn Reyes, Zayden Pyse, Camden Pyse, Graham Hubbard,Rowan Hunsberger, Colin Vandersnick, Azerial Ramirez, Bella Frosch, Jack DeGroot. Christopher Clark. Photo identifications were not available. (Photographs by Amy Yonk, Onsite Photography LLC)