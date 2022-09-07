Route 136 sidewalk repairs begin Sept. 12 in Fulton

FULTON- The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that, weather permitting, repairs on the sidewalks along Illinois Route 136 will begin Monday.

The work zone will extend from Fourth Street to Illinois Route 84 in Fulton.

The construction requires lane closures that are controlled by flaggers. In-roadway work is expected to be completed by Sunday, Nov. 13.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. When feasible, alternate routes should be considered to avoid the work area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.