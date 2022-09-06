Amish haystack fundraiser Sept. 14 for Fulton couple injured in buggy crash

FULTON – An Amish haystack dinner and bake sale will be held at the Yoder residence, 9108 Lincoln Road/U.S. Route 30, from 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 14.

Proceeds will benefit Lewis and Mary Weaver, 74 and 65, who were hospitalized when their horse-drawn buggy was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Miranda M. Jenkins, 34, of Clinton, Iowa, at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and Millard Road in rural Morrison shortly after 8 a.m. July 17.

The Weavers were thrown from the buggy. No citations have been issued.

An Amish haystack is made of layers of the food you choose, served in a line.

Diners can choose from crumbled Ritz crackers, finely cooked potatoes, fried hamburger, shredded lettuce, and chopped tomatoes and onions, and can top off their haystacks with cheddar cheese sauce, crushed Doritos and grilled chicken.

Carry-out meals are available. The cost is by donation.

Donations to help defray medical expenses also can be sent to or made at Community State Bank, 1325 17th St., Fulton, IL 61252 or the Morrison branch at 220 E. Main St., 61270. Write Weaver benefit in the memo field.