Amboy students win Dinges Fire Company scholarships

AMBOY – Dinges Fire Company awarded college students Lauren Tarr and Ashton Eisenberg of Amboy $1,000 in scholarships at the 15th annual Dinges Fire Company Golf Outing, held Aug. 26 at Shady Oaks Country Club in Sublette.

Tarr attends Sauk Valley Community College and plans to pursue a career in law enforcement. She also is a member of the Sublette Fire Department.

Eisenberg attends Augustana College and plans to attend law school.

The golf outing and scholarships are in memory of local firefighters Doug Antoine and Paul Craig.

Dinges Fire Company has donated $15,000 in scholarships to local students pursuing careers in fire service, law enforcement, or health services.