September 05, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Amboy students win Dinges Fire Company scholarships

By Shaw Local News Network
(Left to right); Ashton Eisenberg, Dinges Fire Company CEO Nicholas C. Dinges, and Lauren Tarr

Ashton Eisenberg, Dinges Fire Company CEO Nicholas C. Dinges, and Lauren Tarr at the 15th annual Dinges Fire Company Golf Outing Aug. 26 at Shady Oaks Country Club in Sublette. The two students each received a $1,000 scholarship from the Amboy fire company. (Photo provided courtesy of the Dinges Fire Company)

AMBOY – Dinges Fire Company awarded college students Lauren Tarr and Ashton Eisenberg of Amboy $1,000 in scholarships at the 15th annual Dinges Fire Company Golf Outing, held Aug. 26 at Shady Oaks Country Club in Sublette.

Tarr attends Sauk Valley Community College and plans to pursue a career in law enforcement. She also is a member of the Sublette Fire Department.

Eisenberg attends Augustana College and plans to attend law school.

The golf outing and scholarships are in memory of local firefighters Doug Antoine and Paul Craig.

Dinges Fire Company has donated $15,000 in scholarships to local students pursuing careers in fire service, law enforcement, or health services.

