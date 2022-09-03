September 03, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperSauk Valley OpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Lincoln Highway National Interpretive Center open for Labor Day

By Shaw Local News Network
Lincoln Highway National Interpretive Center

Lincoln Highway National Interpretive Center (Photo provided courtesy of the Lincoln Highway Association )

FRANKLIN GROVE- The Lincoln Highway National Interpretive Center, 136 N. Elm St., will be open in honor of Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5.

Visitors who come in and sign the center’s guest book on Labor Day will be able to write down the age they were when they began working.

The center features a museum dedicated to the Lincoln Highway, related merchandise, local honey and maple syrup products, local crafts and travel information about the Lincoln Highway with the surrounding areas.

For information, go to illinoislincolnhighwayassociation.org.

SVM Community BriefsFranklin Grove