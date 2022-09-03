Lincoln Highway National Interpretive Center open for Labor Day

FRANKLIN GROVE- The Lincoln Highway National Interpretive Center, 136 N. Elm St., will be open in honor of Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5.

Visitors who come in and sign the center’s guest book on Labor Day will be able to write down the age they were when they began working.

The center features a museum dedicated to the Lincoln Highway, related merchandise, local honey and maple syrup products, local crafts and travel information about the Lincoln Highway with the surrounding areas.

For information, go to illinoislincolnhighwayassociation.org.