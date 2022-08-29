August 29, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperSauk Valley OpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Encore! Mt. Morris arts bus trip to Milwaukee is Oct. 5

By Shaw Local News Network
Milwaukee Art Museum will be the destination of an Encore! Mt. Morris charter bus tour.

Milwaukee Art Museum will be the destination of an Encore! Mt. Morris charter bus tour. (Photo provided by Milwaukee Art Museum)

MT. MORRIS - The public is invited to participate in an arts-focused charter bus trip to the Milwaukee Art Museum, Lynden Sculpture Gardens and the China Lights festival at Boerner Botanical Garden will be Oct. 5, Encore! Mt. Morris announced.

Registration is required. Cost is $100 per person and includes bus fare and entry fees to events.

To view a detailed itinerary and to register, visit encoremtmorris.com and click on the “Milwaukee Bus Trip” button. Registration is also being accepted at Mt. Morris Village Hall, 105 W. Lincoln St. The deadline to register is Sept. 21.

For more information, email mollyb@encoremtmorris.com.

SVM Community Briefs