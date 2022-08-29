Encore! Mt. Morris arts bus trip to Milwaukee is Oct. 5

MT. MORRIS - The public is invited to participate in an arts-focused charter bus trip to the Milwaukee Art Museum, Lynden Sculpture Gardens and the China Lights festival at Boerner Botanical Garden will be Oct. 5, Encore! Mt. Morris announced.

Registration is required. Cost is $100 per person and includes bus fare and entry fees to events.

To view a detailed itinerary and to register, visit encoremtmorris.com and click on the “Milwaukee Bus Trip” button. Registration is also being accepted at Mt. Morris Village Hall, 105 W. Lincoln St. The deadline to register is Sept. 21.

For more information, email mollyb@encoremtmorris.com.