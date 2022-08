DIXON – The American Legion will offer end-of-summer picnic dinners from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, for dining in at 1120 W. First St., or for carrying out.

On the menu are three options: hamburgers for $6, brats for $5, and hot dogs for $4.

The meals also will include chips, macaroni salad or coleslaw, baked beans, and dessert.

Call 815-284-2003 to reserve a meal.

Proceeds benefit Legion programs.