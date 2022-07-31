Dixon native receives Golden Bull award and scholarship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dixon native Molly Biggs was one of four recipients of the Golden Bull achievement award at the Banners in the Bluegrass Scholarship and Award Ceremony.

The awards were presented July 31 during the Junior National Hereford Expo. Biggs received a bronze bull sculpture and a $2,000 scholarship.

Biggs will be a junior at Kansas State University and is studying agricultural communication and journalism and animal science. Biggs hopes to be an advocate for the ag industry, increasing the transparency between producers and consumers. Biggs hopes to serves on an agriculture council or as a future advisor.

The Hereford Youth Foundation of America and the National Hereford Women awarded $33,000 at this year’s expo, and will award more than $200,000 in 2022 to deserving junior members to aid in their academic endeavors.

The Hereford Youth Foundation of America, established in 1986, is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) corporation dedicated exclusively to scholarship and educational support of youth in the business of raising Hereford cattle. The mission of the Hereford Youth Foundation of America is to encourage, recognize and reward the development of life skills and values in the next generation of leaders by providing education, scholarship and leadership opportunities for Hereford Youth.