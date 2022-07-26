Summer Reading Club deadline approaches

FREEPORT- State Sen. Brian Stewart of the 45th District announced that the deadline for his Summer Reading Club will be Sunday, July 31.

Books for local library programs are acceptable, and books with more than 150 pages may count for two books.

Students who read at least eight books this summer will be awarded an official certificate from the Illinois Senate recognizing their commitment to reading. The students will also be invited to an official presentation commemorating their achievements at the historic Lincoln-Douglas Debate Site,114 E. Douglas St. Freeport, weather permitting. The commemoration will be followed by an ice cream party at the Union Dairy Ice Cream Parlor next door.

Sign-up forms are available by calling Stewart’s office at 815-284-0045. The completed forms must be submitted to Senator Stewart, 50 West Douglas St., Suite 1001, Freeport.