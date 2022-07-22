Ogle County judges participate in school supply donations

OREGON – Ogle County Judges Ben Roe, John Redington and Clayton Lindsey of the 15th Judicial Circuit Court participated in a statewide initiative to help local schools, students and community organizations prepare for the school year.

The initiative is sponsored by the Illinois Judges Association and the Illinois Conference of Chief Judges.

School supplies were collected for donation and redistribution to families needing assistance as designated by regional superintendents with the assistance of local law enforcement agencies.

About 1,250 active and retired members of the Illinois Judges Association provide several in-school programs ranging from reading to students through civics projects.