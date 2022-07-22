July 21, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperOpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Ogle County judges participate in school supply donations

By Shaw Local News Network
(Left to right): Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties Regional Office of Education family support specialist Jessica Faivre, 15th Judicial Circuit Judge Clay Lindsey and Regional Office of Education family and community services coordinator Diana Meridian participating in a statewide initiative to prepare students for the upcoming school year

From left, Family support specialist Jessica Faivre of the Lee, Ogle and Whiteside County Regional Office of Education, Judge Clay Lindsey and the regional office's family and community services coordinator Diana Meridian participate in a statewide initiative to supply students for the coming school year. (Photo provided courtesy of Regional Office of Education)

OREGON – Ogle County Judges Ben Roe, John Redington and Clayton Lindsey of the 15th Judicial Circuit Court participated in a statewide initiative to help local schools, students and community organizations prepare for the school year.

The initiative is sponsored by the Illinois Judges Association and the Illinois Conference of Chief Judges.

School supplies were collected for donation and redistribution to families needing assistance as designated by regional superintendents with the assistance of local law enforcement agencies.

About 1,250 active and retired members of the Illinois Judges Association provide several in-school programs ranging from reading to students through civics projects.

SVM Community BriefsOgle County