STERLING — Road construction near the Sterling American Legion Post 296 at 601 First Ave has changed the access for drop-off donations for the upcoming yard sale fundraiser.

Donors need to enter the alley by way of the East Seventh Street entrance.

The Legion’s yard sale will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Donations will be accepted through Thursday. No clothing items will be accepted.