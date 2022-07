DIXON- The Dixon Firefighters Local 1943 annual golf outing begins with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Sept. 15, at Shady Oaks Country Club, 577 US Route 52 in Sublette.

Cost $60 per golfer, which covers 18 holes, a golf cart, and a steak dinner.

Awards will be given to the team with the best score, longest putt, longest and shortest drive, and closest to pin.

There also will be a 50/50 raffle and door prizes.

Call 815-288-3323 to sign up or for more information.