Forum on services needed for people with disabilities July 27 at NICIL in Sterling

STERLING- A public forum where people can share their thoughts on what people with disabilities need to live in their community and ways to improve vocational rehabilitation services statewide will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on July 27 at the Northwestern Illinois Center for Independent Living, 412 Locust St.

Comments will will be used to create the next 3-year State Plan for Independent Living.

The Statewide Independent Living Council of Illinois and the Illinois Department of Human Services are hosting the forum, which is one of only three live forums to be held statewide.

ASL Interpreters will be on hand, and light refreshments will be served.

Those who cannot attend are encouraged to submit comments to nicilfrontdesk@nicil.org before the forum, or as soon as possible afterward.

For more information, call Michele Miller, NICIL’s executive director, at 815-625-7860, or after hours at 779-245-7045.

NICIL is a nonprofit, non-residential Center for Independent Living, one of only 22 statewide, the mission of which is to promotes an accessible society that allows and expects full participation by people with disabilities.

It provides services in Carroll, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, and Whiteside counties . Go to https://nicil.org/ to learn more.