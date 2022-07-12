July 11, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperOpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Monthly Hike the Canal will be at Lock 23

By Shaw Local News Network

A jogger runs alongside the Hennepin Canal in Rock Falls in September 2015. The Friends of the Hennepin Canal host monthly hikes to walk short distances of the canal trail, with a goal of cumulatively covering the entire length of both the canal and feeder canal. (Alex T. Paschal file photo)

SHEFFIELD – The Friends of the Hennepin Canal will be hosting its monthly Hike the Canal outing at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at Lock 23 of the Hennepin Canal Parkway State Park, 16006 E. St., Sheffield.

To locate Lock 23, follow the canal signs north out of Atkinson. Participants do not need to be members of the Friends of the Hennepin Canal to participate in the hike.

Participants will meet at Lock 23 and follow the hike leader to Bridge 28. Participants then will park their cars and be shuttled out to Bridge 33 to begin the hike. This month’s hike is 4.1 miles in length and is named the Leopard Frog.

For information, visit www.friends-hennepin-canal.org.

SVM Community Briefs