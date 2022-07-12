Monthly Hike the Canal will be at Lock 23

SHEFFIELD – The Friends of the Hennepin Canal will be hosting its monthly Hike the Canal outing at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at Lock 23 of the Hennepin Canal Parkway State Park, 16006 E. St., Sheffield.

To locate Lock 23, follow the canal signs north out of Atkinson. Participants do not need to be members of the Friends of the Hennepin Canal to participate in the hike.

Participants will meet at Lock 23 and follow the hike leader to Bridge 28. Participants then will park their cars and be shuttled out to Bridge 33 to begin the hike. This month’s hike is 4.1 miles in length and is named the Leopard Frog.

For information, visit www.friends-hennepin-canal.org.