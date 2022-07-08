Cheer skills taught at Coloma Park District showcase

Participants of the Coloma Township Park District 2022 Summer Skills Program Showcase held on Thursday, June 30 at Coloma Township Park District, 510 E. 11th St., Rock Falls. The participants showcased cheerleading, dance, and stunting/tumbling. The participants included Makenna Bartlow, Sunshine Briggs, Kylee Fresco, Mackenzie Walls, Gabby Scroggins, Gracie Meinsma, Hazel Perales, Evelynn Meier, Ellayna Dibay, Lilyana I’lga, Quinn Morel, Lyberti Feldthouse, Paizley Feldthouse, Remi Brushaber, Montserrat Montoya, Erin Masangkay, Avery Boostrom, Brynlee Nelson, Presley Nelson, teaching assistants Angel Henry and Hailey Voss and their teacher Alex Nelson. (photo provided by the Coloma Park District )