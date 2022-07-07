Honor Flight gives plaque to owners and employees of Wiersema Charter Service

MORRISON — Larry Wiersema, owner and operator of Wiersema Charter Service, and his employees received a service plaque from the Whiteside County Honor Flight Committee on July 1.

The plaque was presented by Gary M. Farral of the Whiteside County Honor Flight Committee to recognize the many years veterans were provided free charter service to the airport.

Honor Flight is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to transporting to Washington, D.C. at no cost those U.S. military veterans to see the memorials of their respective wars.