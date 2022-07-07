July 06, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Honor Flight gives plaque to owners and employees of Wiersema Charter Service

By Shaw Local News Network
Service plaque received by Wiersema Charter Service employees and owner Larry Wiersema

Service plaque received by Wiersema Charter Service employees and owner Larry Wiersema (Photo provided by Wiersema Charter Service)

MORRISON — Larry Wiersema, owner and operator of Wiersema Charter Service, and his employees received a service plaque from the Whiteside County Honor Flight Committee on July 1.

The plaque was presented by Gary M. Farral of the Whiteside County Honor Flight Committee to recognize the many years veterans were provided free charter service to the airport.

Honor Flight is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to transporting to Washington, D.C. at no cost those U.S. military veterans to see the memorials of their respective wars.

