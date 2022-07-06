Woodlawn holds three music recitals, offers private lessons

STERLING — Students who receive private music lessons through Woodlawn Arts Academy performed more than 60 numbers during its May recitals.

Two recitals were held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sterling and another at Woodlawn Arts Academy in Sterling.

Academy instructors are Nadine Appel, Erin Hartman, Mardi Huffstutler, Joe Hunt, James Miller and Nicole Oberg. The program operates year-round and is open to children and adults. Financial assistance is available for persons who qualify. Call 815-626-4278 to inquire.

Woodlawn Arts Academy is an agency of United Way of Whiteside and Lee counties and is partially supported by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and The Chicago Community Trust.