Registration opens for Woodlawn Preschool Academy

STERLING — Registration has opened for Woodlawn Preschool Academy’s 2022-23 school year.

The program serves students ages 3-to-5 and offers opportunities for social, emotional, cognitive and physical development.

Interested parents and guardians should call 815-626-4278 or visit the Woodlawn Arts Academy office at 3807 Woodlawn Road, to arrange for a tour of the school, which is licensed by the Department of Children and Family Services.

The preschool promoted 10 students to kindergarten during a ceremony in April.

The preschool is a program of Woodlawn Arts Academy, an agency of the United Way of Whiteside and Lee counties and is partially supported by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and The Chicago Community Trust.