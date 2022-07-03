U.S. Bureau of Prisons to conduct job fair

BETTENDORF, Iowa – The U.S. Bureau of Prisons will have a job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, and from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Isles Casino, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf, Iowa. The job fair will be recruiting for full-time jobs, including for the penitentiary in Thomson.

For information, contact USP Thomson by email at tom-recruitment-s@bop.gov.

Applicants should bring their résumé and two forms of identification. Veterans are encouraged to attend and should also bring a Member 4 copy of their DD-214 or VA rating decision letter and a VA disability certificate if applicable.

Federal regulations require BOP employees to be younger than 37 when hired; however, there are exceptions for certain hard-to-fill positions and for preference-eligible veterans.

U.S. citizenship also is required, and all candidates will be subjected to a drug urinalysis, physical examination and background investigation.

If selected, applicants must successfully complete the three-week residential course, Introduction to Correctional Techniques.

Résumé should include the full address of all previous employers and show three years of supervisory experience or one year of law enforcement service. Applicants who have not separated from the military also must provide a copy of a letter from a commanding officer stating the future date of separation.

Completed applications can be submitted directly to the following email address: TOM-Recruitment-S@bop.gov.