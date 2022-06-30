IDOT: Some highway lanes in northern Illinois will be open during holiday weekend

SPRINGFIELD — Highways under construction in northern Illinois’ District 2 will have lane openings as construction is suspended during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced on Thursday.

The lane re-openings will be to minimize travel disruptions for the holiday. Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. from Friday, July 1 to Monday, July 4.

Here are the lane openings, by county.

Whiteside County

U.S. 30 west of Rock Falls; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

U.S. 30 6 miles west of Morrison; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Ogle County

Illinois 251 south of Illinois 72 near Davis Junction; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 64 over Interstate 39; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 64 3 miles west of Mount Morris; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Jo Daviess County

Illinois 78 over the Plum River; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Eastbound U.S. 20 through Galena; closed, detour posted.

Rock Island County

Interstate 280 over the Mississippi River; lane reductions continue.

I-280 over Shaffer Creek near Coal Valley; lane reductions continue.

Stephenson County

Illinois 26 over Cedar Creek in Cedarville; closed, detour posted.

Winnebago County

U.S. 20 between Falconer and Simpson Roads west of Rockford; lane reductions continue.

State St. (Business U.S. 20) between Day and Independence avenues in Rockford; closed, detour posted.

Second St. (Illinois 251) north of Auburn St./Spring Creek Road in Rockford; lane reductions continue.

IDOT said other road construction areas will have lane closures in place during the holiday weekend. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment. Drivers are encouraged to remain buckled up and drive sober at all times.