Al-Anon Family Groups postponing meetings ahead of holiday

Four Al-Anon Family Groups will not be meeting during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The weekly meetings will resume beginning Monday, July 11.

The Al-Anon Family Groups that will not be meeting during the holiday are:

10:30 a.m. Freeport Group at Prince of Peace Church, 2700 W. Stephenson St., Freeport

6 p.m. Mount Carroll Group at Church of God, 816 S. Clay St., Mount Carroll

7 p.m. Rock Falls Group at the American Legion Building, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls

7 p.m. Galena group at Grace Church, 107 S. Prospect St., Galena

For other Al-Anon Family Groups meetings in the Sauk Valley area, visit Al-Anon.org.