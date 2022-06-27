June 27, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Al-Anon Family Groups postponing meetings ahead of holiday

By Shaw Local News Network

Al-Anon Family Groups logo.

Four Al-Anon Family Groups will not be meeting during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The weekly meetings will resume beginning Monday, July 11.

The Al-Anon Family Groups that will not be meeting during the holiday are:

  • 10:30 a.m. Freeport Group at Prince of Peace Church, 2700 W. Stephenson St., Freeport
  • 6 p.m. Mount Carroll Group at Church of God, 816 S. Clay St., Mount Carroll
  • 7 p.m. Rock Falls Group at the American Legion Building, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls
  • 7 p.m. Galena group at Grace Church, 107 S. Prospect St., Galena

For other Al-Anon Family Groups meetings in the Sauk Valley area, visit Al-Anon.org.

