Dixon High School announces hall of fame for April

DIXON — Brady Schultheis and Hanna Strachan were named the Elks Teens of the Month for April, selected from that month’s student hall of fame at Dixon High School.

Schultheis was selected by the business department and Strachan was selected by the English department.

Other April hall of fame selections by department were: Eve Hvarre in art, Emily Pettorini in driver’s education, Natalie Tucker in family resources, Grace Fenwick Shoemaker in foreign language, Clark Bonnewell in health, Aiden Wiseman in industrial arts, Destiny Dickson in math, Bella Gray in music, Maddox Buskhol in physical education, Quentin Seggebruch and Malayah (August) Webster in science, and Calvin Hogenson in social studies.

Students are selected monthly from various departments because they display one or more of the following characteristics: consistent hard work and effort, outstanding attitude toward the subject, leadership, and class participation.