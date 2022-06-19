Lifescape AmeriCorps Seniors plans meet and greet

DIXON - Lifescape AmeriCorps Seniors will have a meet and greet from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 24 at Wooden Wonderland Shelter, 1320 Washington Ave.

Lifescape AmeriCorps Seniors staff and volunteers will be available to answer questions about the AmeriCorps Seniors volunteer program and visit with community members.

Vouchers for free Culver’s ice cream will be handed out. There will also be a raffle for a goody basket.

Lifescape’s AmeriCorps Seniors volunteer program pairs individuals ages 55 and older with volunteer opportunities in their area.

Volunteers can then use the skills and talents they have learned over the years or develop new ones while serving in a variety of volunteer activities within Boone, Dekalb, Lee, Whiteside, and Winnebago counties.

Lifescape is Northwestern Illinois regional agency that empowers older adults to choose lives of independence and dignity. The agency serves thousands of older adults each year through its Meals on Wheels program, adult protective services, AmeriCorps Seniors Program, adult day program, health and wellness services, comprehensive care coordination, and advocacy and assistance programs.

For more information, visit www.lifescapeservices.org.