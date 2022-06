The U.S. Postal Service will close offices in honor of Juneteenth on Monday. All post office services will resume Tuesday and will be open during their regularly scheduled hours on Saturday.

Customers who want to purchase stamps, mail packages, or ship urgent letters or packages before Tuesday may use the Self-Service Kiosks available at select post offices, which accept only credit or debit cards. For more information about postal services, call 1-800-ASK-USPS.