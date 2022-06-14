Nominees sought for women of influence in 71st House District

STERLING – State Rep. Tony McCombie will hold an event recognizing influential women in the legislator’s 71st House District on Thursday, July 14.

To nominate an influential woman, send a short email with your choice to mccombie@ilhousegop.org. In the nomination, please include a short narrative supporting your nominee; the nominee’s contact information, first and last name, address, city, telephone number and email address; and your contact information. Nominations are due by Friday, July 1. For information, visit repmccombie.com.