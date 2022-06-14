June 13, 2022
Sauk Valley
Nominees sought for women of influence in 71st House District

By Shaw Local News Network
Illinois House District 89 candidate Tony McCombie (Photo Provided by Tony McCombie )

STERLING – State Rep. Tony McCombie will hold an event recognizing influential women in the legislator’s 71st House District on Thursday, July 14.

To nominate an influential woman, send a short email with your choice to mccombie@ilhousegop.org. In the nomination, please include a short narrative supporting your nominee; the nominee’s contact information, first and last name, address, city, telephone number and email address; and your contact information. Nominations are due by Friday, July 1. For information, visit repmccombie.com.

