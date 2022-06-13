June 13, 2022
Sauk Valley
U.S. service academy applications being sought for 17th District

By Shaw Local News Network
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos talks on Jan. 6, 2022, about the importance of the U.S. Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

EAST MOLINE — High school students in Illinois’ 17th Congressional district who are seeking a nomination to a U.S. service academy for fall 2023 should submit an application from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos announced.

Bustos can nominate up to 10 students for the four service academies.

Students who are interested in applying should visit https://bustos.house.gov/ to obtain a list of the forms and required documents needed to complete an application. These include, but are not limited to, a high school transcript, ACT/SAT scores and letters of recommendation.

