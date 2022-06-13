U.S. service academy applications being sought for 17th District

EAST MOLINE — High school students in Illinois’ 17th Congressional district who are seeking a nomination to a U.S. service academy for fall 2023 should submit an application from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos announced.

Bustos can nominate up to 10 students for the four service academies.

Students who are interested in applying should visit https://bustos.house.gov/ to obtain a list of the forms and required documents needed to complete an application. These include, but are not limited to, a high school transcript, ACT/SAT scores and letters of recommendation.