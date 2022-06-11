Encore! Mt. Morris art show seeks entries

MT. MORRIS — Encore! Mt. Morris is seeking entries to exhibit in August for its “Small Town Livin’” art show, which will be on display at Old Sandstone Gallery, 122 S. Wesley Ave.

The deadline for participants to submit is July 10.

Artists may submit up to three images of their original works to be put in the art show. A jury will select pieces to be included and a judge will select the award-winners, which will be announced on opening night on Aug. 5.

Historic images of downtown Mt. Morris, landmarks, vintage or current lifestyle/activities and festivals are the subject matter sought by organizers.

Applications to participate in the art show are available at encoremtmorris.com. The applications can be filled out online or sent to the Village Hall, 105 W. Lincoln St., Mt Morris. Printed applications are also available at the Village Hall.

Volunteers and financial donations will be accepted.

To learn about the Encore! Mt. Morris art show visit EncoreMtMorris.com, or leave a message at Village Hall or contact mollyb@encoremtmorris.com.