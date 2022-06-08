‘Harry Potter’ part of first Summer Sounds concert Thursday at Dixon’s Page Park

DIXON — Playing John Philip Sousa’s “The Belle of Chicago” march, the Dixon Municipal Band will open the Summer Sounds concert series at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Page Park Band Shell, 614 Palmyra St.

Two film scores are on the playlist: “Harry’s Wondrous World” from “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” and highlights from “Beauty and The Beast.”

The band is also scheduled to perform Alfred Reed’s “A Jubilant Overture,” “Amparito Roca,” “Lone Star Celebration,” “As Summer Was Just Beginning,” and “Call To Victory March.”

The concert is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating. Food vendors will be on site.