Scientist with Morrison roots to discuss work at Field Museum during Whiteside Forum

MORRISON – Jacob Campbell, an environmental anthropologist, will discuss the work of his social science team at the Field Museum in Chicago during the next Whiteside Forum.

The forum will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison. It is the last address of the forum’s season.

Campbell will discuss how park design can be improved by looking at the intersection of culture, art and nature and the input the museum has for Chicago public spaces.

His team’s work was applied when a team of artists and community-based organizations transformed Chicago’s largest natural area by installing five public art gathering spaces along lakefront wood-chip trails in 2016.

The art pieces were inspired by cultural traditions from those neighborhoods that honor the environment and ancestral connections to the land.

Campbell has more than two decades of field work in applied anthropology. He has studied the Zuni tribe, fishing communities along the U.S. Gulf Coast, and oil field workers in Trinidad. He had advanced degrees from the University of Arizona.