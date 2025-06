The River Bend Food Bank will distribute food Saturday, June 28, in Dixon. (Shaw Local File Photo)

DIXON – The River Bend Food Bank will distribute food Saturday, June 28, in Dixon. Distribution will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 421 Peoria Ave., Dixon.

Organizers ask that those attending arrive no more than 30 minutes before distribution begins.

Distribution, which can take up to an hour, will be outdoors. In the event of inclement weather, it will be indoors.

For a searchable map of all food pantries in the area, go to www.riverbendfoodbank.org.