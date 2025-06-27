Whiteside County’s United Way bolsters reading interest with Dolly Parton’s Book Bash

Diane Deter with Lauren, 5, and Alayna, 1, of Morrison had a picture taken with a cutout of Dolly Parton on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at the Odell Library in Morrison. (Alex T. Paschal)

MORRISON — To promote its free book program, the United Way of Whiteside County hosted Dolly Parton’s Book Bash on Wednesday, June 25, at the Odell Library in Morrison.

At the event, kids explored craft tables and books while resource booths from local organizations, including Regional Office of Education No. 47 and the Tri-County Opportunities Council, were available for parents.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Marlyce Miller of Dixon gives son Ben Albarran, 8, a temporary tattoo Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at the Odell Library in Morrison. The Whiteside County United Way and LIFE (Literacy of Fun for Everyone) sponsored Dolly's Book Bash at the library. The celebration honors Dolly Parton's Imagination Library and the transformative power of reading. (Alex T. Paschal)

The LIFE - Literacy Is Fundamental For Everyone - Imagination Library is a program in which Whiteside County residents can sign up their child and have a free book mailed to their house every month until the child turns 5, United Way board member Dawn Castillo said.

“When you read regularly with your children during their first years, you are giving them the biggest boost toward a successful education they will ever get,” according to United Way’s website.

Wednesday’s event was also intended to promote United Way’s other programs, such as Let’s Feed Our Children and the 211 hotline, Castillo said.

The Let’s Feed Our Children program provides free grab-and-go meals to all children and teens from May to August without the need to register. It’s intended to help kids who rely on school meals during the school year to receive healthy food over the summer, Castillo said.

Meals are served from noon to 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday at several locations in the county. Each person will receive four kid-friendly meals, Castillo said.

The hotline is “not 911, but everything else,” she said. People can call if they need help but don’t know where to go.

The network is accessed by calling 211, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and connects to trained staff and volunteers who will listen to the situation and quickly refer to the appropriate resource. It provides information on a broad range of services, including rent assistance, food pantries, affordable housing and elderly care.

For information visit, uwwhiteside.org or call 815-625-7973.