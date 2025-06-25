Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco on Dixon street repairs, other local news

The city of Dixon will be performing road work on several streets at the conclusion of Petunia Fest. Washington Avenue from 927 Washington Ave. to the dead end is on the list. (Alex T. Paschal)

In a TALK-LINE interview for June 25, Charlene Bielema, Shaw Local’s editor for the Dixon Telegraph and Sterling Gazette, discusses street repair projects in Dixon, a Dixon native making her mark in music and a special addition to the Dixon Petunia Festival parade from Wisconsin.

Also discussed were new shops starting in Sterling and a list of fireworks displays and swim pool facilities available during the summer.

