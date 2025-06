SUBLETTE – “Drive Your Old Truck to Town Day” will be Saturday, June 28, in Sublette. Anyone with a truck 25 years old or older is invited to drive to Sublette and park it from 4 to 7 p.m. on Main Street.

They can be pickup trucks, farm trucks, semis or even fire trucks. All trucks are welcome. There is no entry fee and no judging.

This also is a chance for children to touch a truck.

Restaurants and shops will be open during the event.