Walnut Rotary Club to host cookout event

WALNUT — The Walnut Rotary Club will host a cookout from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 at Veteran’s Memorial, Main St. The cookout will be to raise funds to help offset the the cost of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 Birthday Book program in the Bureau Valley School District. Rotary Club members working the cookout will be serving pork chop sandwiches, brats, hot dogs, and barbeque sandwiches.

The Birthday Book Program is a program that originally started in 2017 where the Rotary Club of Walnut gave a book to each Bureau Valley elementary and junior high student during their birthday month. The last of the books that were originally donated were given away during the previous school year. Donations for the Birthday Book program will be accepted at the cookout.

The Walnut Rotary Club meets six times a month at the Walnut Café. For more information on how to become a member of Rotary, contact President Tina Curtis at polkadots@ameritech.net.