Sterling police taking donations Friday for Salvation Army

STERLING – The Sterling Police Department is asking residents to “Stock the Squad” Friday by filling squad cars with personal hygiene and cleaning supplies, in a benefit for the Salvation Army.

Needed are adult and children’s underwear and socks, paper towels, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, shampoo, soap, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste and razors.

Cash donations also will be accepted.

Participants can drop items off from 8 a.m. to noon in a drive-thru in the southeast parking lot behind the police department at 212 Third Ave. downtown.

Sterling native Andrew Stutzke, WQAD weatherman, will be on hand.

Call 815-632-6613 for more information.



