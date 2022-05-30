American Red Cross holding blood drives in honor of upcoming “Elvis” movie

The American Red Cross will be holding blood donation opportunities in the Sauk Valley from June 1 to 15. The blood donations will be in honor of the upcoming new Baz Luhrmann film “Elvis.”

Blood donors for the month of June will automatically be entered into for a chance to win a VIP trip to Graceland for two, including round-trip airfare to Memphis, plus a three-night stay at The Guest House and Elvis Entourage VIP tour, courtesy of Graceland, a custom-wrapped Gibson Epiphone guitar and more. Those who come to donate blood from June 1 to 30 will also have the opportunity to receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

Local blood donation opportunity sites include:

Lee County: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 8 at Sauk Valley Community College Student Government, 173 IL Route 2, Dixon. 1 to 6 p.m. April 14 at Atlasta Park Building, S. State St., Franklin Grove.

Whiteside County: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 13 at Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico CUSD 3, 79 Grove St., Prophetstown; 1 to 6 p.m. June 13 at Rock River Christian Center, 1800 Prophet Road, Rock Falls; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. June 9 at Sterling Bethel Reformed Church, 230 E. 23rd St., Sterling.

Carroll County: Noon to 6 p.m. June 10 at United Methodist Church, 405 E. Locust St., Lanark.

All Red Cross blood, platelet and plasma donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies through Friday, June 3. Donors can also expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.