Oregon attorney named among Ogle County’s Top 40 Under Forty

OREGON – Ogle County Assistant State’s Attorney Allison Huntley was recently been named as one of the 2022 40 Under Forty by the Rockford Chamber of Commerce. The 40 Under Forty honors individuals who distinguished themselves in their professional fields or organizations, are engaged citizens, and provide leadership by volunteering their time and talents to community groups and causes.

Allison Huntley began working with the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office in December of 2020. Huntley is responsible for handling domestic violence prosecutions in the office. She also serves on the Ogle County Strangulation Task Force, a group founded by the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office and HOPE of Ogle County. Huntley volunteers with several community organizations and enjoys spending time with her husband Dan and her two sons.

The 40 Under Forty program began in 2008 and has honored 240 leaders since its creation. This year’s honorees are comprised of men and women representing a variety of industries including health care, government, nonprofits, finance, education, and professional services. The honorees are leaders who impact their respective organizations and who positively affect their communities.